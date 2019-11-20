

In preparation for the launch of my new book on Digital Selling, I’m preparing a list of 100 questions about the subject that people have. This is an initiative inspired by my friend, Amar Ramesh, who is doing a bigger list of questions professional wedding photography.

Here are the first 10 questions to start with. I look forward to crowdsourcing the questions and look forward to your input. I will answer each of these questions and publish on the site.

What is the difference between digital marketing and digital selling?

Why is digital selling important?

I want to master digital selling. What is a good course you would recommend?

Can you give examples of small companies that have successfully implemented digital selling?

How does nurturing a community have an impact on increasing digital sales?

What are the important website parameters to consider to help improve lead generation?

Is Social Selling and Digital Selling the same thing?

What are good books you will recommend I read on digital selling?

What are important metrics to measure the success of an effective digital selling initiative?

Are there agencies that specialize in digital selling?

Please add your questions in the form below and I will be happy to answer them.