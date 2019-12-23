

The Discomfort Project is a series of challenging experiments that I aim to complete in 2020. The complete list of challenges is here at www.Kiruba.com/discomfort. Every activity listed here is important for me but for various reasons I have not been able to accomplish them all these years. In 2020, I’m pushing myself outside of my comfort zone. I’m challenging myself to take up each of these tasks and take them to closure.

I have experienced the thrill of living when I accomplish something after putting in a lot of effort. The adrenalin rush I get when I finish something that I thought was impossible is phenomenal. I want to get more of these adrenalin rushes this year.

I’m also publicly announcing these challenges for two reasons. One, to make myself accountable. Second, is to encourage collaborative teamwork and partner with others who have similar goals. If you are interested in taking on a similar challenge for yourself, let’s join hands and support each other. Take a look at the full list of challenges here at www.Kiruba.com/discomfort.

I look forward to truly living life in 2020.