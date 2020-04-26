New Book Alert: Am proud to announce the launch of a brand new book I co-authored.

SHIFTING GEARS: A Winners Playbook to Pivot During a Crisis.

This is a compilation of 21 stories of pivot by 21 authors written in 21 days of COVID19 lockdown.

This book is a superb collaborative effort of my colleagues at the Professional Speakers Association of India (PSAI). As the President of the association, it gives me immense pride to see how the community came together to make this adversity into an opportunity.

Let’s face it. We are in lockdown and life on the other side will not be the same again. But winners pivot on their heels, shift gears to create a newer springboard to success.

In shifting gears, 21 thought leaders demystify the anatomy of resilience and share their plans, their optimism, and their pivot.

We have deeper insights on business strategies, self-leadership, mindfulness, positive psychology, podcasting, online courses, digital selling, personal branding and more.

This entire book was created in 21 days during the lockdown. Right from ideation, planning, collaborating, writing, editing, proofreading, designing, publishing and distributing. The members of PSAI brought their individual expertise in different areas to chip in to launch this collaborative, crowdsourced book.

The book is available on Amazon Kindle. The book is priced reasonably at Rs.99 but it is free for the next 4 days. We encourage you to download the book here at https://www.amazon.in/dp/B087JW5W9V