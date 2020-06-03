Kanchipuram

One of our clients of our Digital Consulting firm is a famous silk saree business situated in the temple city ofin, India. They are among the most popular destinations for pure Kanchipuram silk. Their brand has become so popular that over 70% of customers are from outside. Walking into their store is like walking into, the ever crowded temple. Their shop is open on all days of the week and it becomes even more crowded during thedays as families throng the shop to buy silkfor their family. When-19 stuck, all physical stores including the silk saree showroom was forced to close down and this brought their roaring business to an abrupt halt.

Until then, much of their focus was on store sales as this was bringing in the lion’s share of the business. Their sales from digital was a small percentage and they had a token presence online. But with the unprecedented pandemic, the senior management’s attention shifted to digital and they started to take it a lot more seriously.

It was around this time that we quickly revamped their website. We did away with their archaic website which had bloated code and built a spiffy, good looking website from the ground up that was mobile first and responsive. We added advanced commerce facilities. Customers could visit the website, browse through, select and buy the sarees of their choice.

However, there was one crucial element missing in the website shopping experience. There was no active interaction between the customers and the staff. E-commerce is a passive experience. If you looked at how customers bought the sarees in their physical store, you will notice that the customers would like to look at multiple sarees, then they would shortlist a few of them and then finally handpick the best ones from the shortlist. There was a lot of discussion that happens. The staff would intently listen to the requirements of the customers and patiently show many sarees until the customers would be satisfied. This crucial element of interaction with the staff was missing in the E-commerce shopping experience. So, along with the management we came up with the idea of enabling shopping via Whatsapp video.

Here is what we did. We set up a customized appointment system using Calendly where customers can choose a particular date and time of their convenience within the working hours. While registering, we will request them to give their name, email and Whatsapp number. On that particular date and time, their staff would call them from a mobile device on Whatsapp video.