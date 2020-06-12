I should have been in Abuja, Nigeria today. This would have meant that I would be in Nigeria for the 3rd time in 3 years. I was invited to be the keynote speaker at the Social Media for Social Good Summit 2020 but because of Covid-19, this session of mine took place over Instagram Live.

For me, one of the charms of professional speaking is travel, experiencing new cultures, tasting new cuisines and making new friends. I truly miss that part. Nevertheless, it was a good experience experiencing the virtual hospitality of my Nigerian friends and it was a good session.

The topic I chose for my keynote was, ‘Never Waste a Crisis: Leverage Digital to Make a Positive Difference During the Pandemic’. I took 5 real-life examples to illustrate the 5 ways of how we can make the most of doing good using digital and social media.