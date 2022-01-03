Recently, the Times of India Newspaper got in touch with me to get my opinion on the travel trends in 2021. They sent me a questionnaire asking for my answers. As expected, the final story only had a small tidbit of my comments. I figured it would be good to publish the entire Q&A on the blog as it gives my full insights. Here you go.

How has the changing travel trends in 2021 given an upswing to farm stays this year?

With the world slowly opening up and people getting their vaccinations done, there is interest among people to travel. However, with the fear of the virus still looming in the air thanks to the Omnicron variant, people don’t want to travel very far.

Families are looking for safe options to stay and farm stays are the best choice. They are naturally socially distanced. For example, the Pico Farmhouse at Vaksana Farms is situated in the middle of a 13-acre organic farm. The farm itself is situated two kilometres from the nearest village. Visitors get total privacy and they can be safely ensconced within the green environs of the farm.

If you’ve put it in numbers, do you think there have been more bookings at your place this year when compared to all the previous years?

Definitely yes. In the last three months, we are sold out completely. We advise customers to block dates early as there has been a surge in interest to stay in a genuinely, working organic farm.

What’s the reason for this boom in farm stays? Have there been many newer places opening up for farm stays because of the surge in demand?

People don’t want to stay in a namesake farmhouse like the posh ones on ECR. They are just fancy holiday houses. People seek out a real working farm with regular farming activities. They want to witness and even take part in farming activities. They prefer to engage with the farm animals.

I strongly feel the reason for the boom in farm stays is they want to experience genuine farming life in a remote, rural village.

Another major reason is they want to play safe by staying on a remote farm far away from crowds. At Vaksana farm, we have only one farmhouse and when a family books the place, there will not be anyone else sharing the home. Not only do guests have the entire farmhouse for themselves, they also get to have the entire 13-acre farm for themselves. This is something that guests truly appreciate.

What does that farm stay offer that attracts more and more guests to such places and goes anti-resort?

Staying on a real, working farm is very important. The primary activity of working farms, like Vaksana Farms, is farming. The farmhouse is an additional add-on. Staying on a working farm lets people experience farm life and soak into the rural atmosphere. Most people who come to our farm are city folks who want a break from the monotony of the concrete jungle. They want to step away from the noise and the pollution. At the farm, they have peace with lots of chirping birds and fluttering butterflies.

Do you think the demand will further go up for farm stays in 2022?

I definitely see the demand going up for genuine farm stays (not holiday homes). We Vaksana farms, we have booked in 2022 as far as June and September where Indian diaspora from US, UK and New Zealand have blocked tying with their travel plans to India.