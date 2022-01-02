Here are my goals for 2022. www.Kiruba.com/2022

In this link, you’ll find 30 of my goals. You can click any box to learn more about that particular goal.

Every year, I write down my resolutions for the year and they have certainly played an important part in making my life interesting.

There are some resolutions I have accomplished well. There are some I have miserably failed. That’s going to happen this year too. I know it. That’s OK. What I do know is that this yearly planning has made me a better person.

This year, I’m doing things a bit different. I’m openly sharing the progress of each of my goals. On the last day of every month, I’ll update the progress. You’ll find both the good and bad.

I also want this to be a social activity. If any of the goals matches yours, do leave a comment on the page or write to me at Kiruba@Kiruba.com. It’s always good to interact with like-minded people.

Here’s to an enjoyable 2022.