Setting goals is easy. Accomplishing them takes effort and consistency. Here’s my self-review of the goals I set for 2021.

Here’s the rating system.

1 = lowest.

10 = highest.

So, how did I perform? Let’s find out.

Get 6 Pack Abs: 0/10

This was an abysmal flop. Not only did I NOT get a 6 pack, I actually ended up having a paunch. The lesson I learned is to focus on a daily routine instead of an ambitious goal.

Build Pico Farmhouse: 10/10

Pico, our first farm stay home was among the biggest success in 2021. We finished the construction and interiors in under 5 months. This is amazing when compared with our first farmhouse which took over two years to complete. We got rave reviews for the architecture of Pico that made the small 400 sqft home look far bigger than it is. We opened the farmhouse for guests and the number of bookings surprised us.

No Alcohol: 10/10

For the second year in a row, I completely abstained from alcohol. The reason for my success is that I’m not hard and fast on this goal. I tell myself that if I ever wanted to have alcohol, I can. It is this flexibility that gives me the power to say no and I don’t miss it. I never feel as if I have something I’m being denied.

No Non-Veg: 10/10

Also the second year in a row, I have successfully stayed away from eating non-vegetarian food. This is one of the best decisions I have taken. There’s so much delicious variety in vegetarian food that I hardly miss non-veg. 2021 is also the year my compassion towards animals reached a record high.

Author the Olympics Book: 5/10

I wanted to finish this book and launch it at the closing ceremony of the Tokyo Olympics. But I could only finish half of the manuscript. In terms of enjoyment, this is a fantastic project that I’m thoroughly enjoying. Honestly, the longer this project is, the happier I am. I’m in no hurry to finish it. I anticipate the book to be completed a few months before Paris 2024 Olympics.

Author Grandfathers’ Biography: 2/10

This is a book about my maternal grandfather and his two brothers who were very well known in our village. By documenting their life story, I want their legacy to be appreciated by future generations in our family. More important than that, I wanted this to be a gift to their wives. All three of them (my grandmothers) are still alive and are in their 80s. They would be awesomely proud. I made very little progress and I definitely want to fast track this project this year.

Be Punctual in Zoom Meetings: 9/10

Barring just a few, I have been quite punctual in most of my online meetings. I would religiously set up reminders and this has worked wonders. Punctuality is a trait I have been consciously building and will continue to get better at.

Grow Long Hair & Beard: 10/10

This was a two-year goal that I successfully accomplished. The last time I had long hair was in 2010 and I loved it. I wanted to celebrate the 10th anniversary but growing it again. This time, the beard was included. I loved the entire process of growing long hair for two long years. I’ll write more about my experiences shortly. This was a clear win in 2021.

Use Fewer Plastics: 2/10

This is a losing battle. In spite of being conscious of plastic usage, there’s simply no escaping them in real life. I wanted to make Vaksana Farms a no-plastic zone but the amount of plastic that gets accumulated is embarrassing. I feel this is a lost cause but I will continue to reduce my usage of plastics.

Collect & Plant 1000 Palm Seeds: 10/10

Every September, palm fruits ripen and fall. I spend two weeks last year patiently collecting these palm fruits and planting them on pond bunds at Vaksana Farms. This time, I was able to plant in excess of thousand seeds. These palm seeds are super resilient and have a good germination rate. Almost 90% of the seeds I planted in 2020 has sprouted. It is sad to see palm trees being mercilessly decimated. They are considered useful to farmers. Happy to plant these with a vengeance. In a few years time, Vaksana farm will be lush green with lots of palm trees. Excited about this.

Do Goal-setting as a Family: 9/10

This was such an enjoyable exercise we did as a family. We had a series of discussions where we did our financial budgeting, our savings strategy, a list of things we wanted to do as a family, our review of last year, resolutions for 2022 etc. The critical thing here is the involvement of my daughters. This exercise has made them more responsible. We enjoyed this so much that I foresee us continuing to do this regularly.

Send Daughters on Overseas Trip: 1/10

I was hoping the pandemic would ease out now that the vaccines have been rolled out. Omicron had other ideas. No travel happened this year, let alone an international trip. Hopefully in 2022.

Apologize to People I Have Hurt: 5/10

This was a purposeful initiative that I undertook. It helped me get closures, strengthen my relationship with people who matter. However, much like most resolutions, I did this well in the first 3 months of 2021 before I got busy with other things. It was good while it lasted and happy to have made myself vulnerable.