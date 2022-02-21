Last night, my family sat together to watch the documentary, Fat, Sick and Nearly Dead. This was a story about how one man documented his journey back to good health and inspiring another guy (a very obese truck driver) to do the same.

The documentary was very inspiring. This was recommended by KG Sriram, one of the participants of the first edition of Bucketlist Bootcamp I organized.

Many of us commented on how healthy KG looked and he credited this documentary for changing his life. He recommended we watch it and the best piece of advice was what followed. “Watch it with your family” he recommended and what an impact it had.

Today, we begin our journey to better health. My family now has a new found motivation.

This documentary is available for free on YouTube and I strongly recommend you watch it. With your family.