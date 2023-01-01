At the beginning of every year, I publish my goals. I consciously make this list public for two reasons. 1) Helps me stay accountable to you. 2) It Helps me to connect with like-minded folks whose goals match.

Master Digital Selling: This year, I will invest time, effort and money in learning performance and RoI-based marketing strategies that directly impact the bottom line.

Re-Brand My Company: Breathe Digital is the new name for our Digital Consulting Firm. It is a name that I love. The name stems from ‘Eat Sleep & Breathe Digital’, my love for all things digital.

Publish Book and Launch Podcast on ‘Digital Selling’: A vital mechanism to master this subject is to learn from experts around the World who have effectively used digital to drive sales. I’m pretty excited about interviewing them and learning what strategies have worked best.

Support My Wife & Daughters Achieve Their Goals: We write down our individual and family goals every year. I want to support them in achieving their goals.

Build New Farmhouse: We have begun constructing a new farmhouse (called NEST) and hope to complete it in the next 90 days. Our goal is to have it ready to receive farm stay guests by April 3rd, 2023, the start of the summer holiday season, when the demand will be high.

Double the Farmstay Revenue: Introduce new earning opportunities. 1) Launch Day-Visit Program for families unable to stay overnight at the farm. 2) Launch and Host special workshops. 3) Offer additional services for farm stay guests such as Barbecue, Bonfire, Drone photography etc.

Get Farm Animals: Expand the farm’s menagerie of animals and birds. This year, I would like to create a happy space for the following: Turkeys, Chickens, Guinea fowl, Ducks, Swans, Pigs, Goats, Sheep and Donkeys. This is in addition to the animals we already have at the farm: Cows, Calves, Pony, Rabbits, Dogs & Puppies. This requires investment in building accommodation for each type, which can be expensive. But it’s a worthwhile investment.

Lose the Paunch: I want to get back to eating healthily and help lose the belly I have developed over the last year. With my shuttling between the city and the farm, I cannot join a gym or play badminton regularly. So, I have to get creative with my daily dose of exercise.

Develop a Second Brain: I want to master Notion and use it to capture the myriad of thoughts and new ideas I regularly get.

Journal Regularly: Capturing my daily experiences and jotting down my emotions is good for my mental health.

I will be writing down the monthly progress of these goals. Some may succeed, and some may not. I want to make an honest attempt and will pen my progress honestly. Here’s to a successful 2023, and wishing you achieve your goals.