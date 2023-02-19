I just finished hosting the 5th edition of Techspectations, Kerala’s largest digital summit. I’ve hosted all five editions since its inception. While it is a professional engagement (I am a professional speaker), I find anchoring Techspectations very fulfilling because it helps me to connect with some of the best brains in the technology and digital industry.

After every edition of Techspecttions, I come back home heavily energized to try creative stuff and inspired to be ambitious. At the same time, I also learned the importance of humility.

The next edition will be in two years, and I can’t wait to get back on stage.