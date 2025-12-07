For years, I’ve heard people rave about the power of Morning Pages—that simple act of sitting down the moment you wake up and writing a few pages longhand. No rules. No expectations. Just your mind on paper.

Recently, Arun Verma, the founder of Creativegarh, someone I respect, nudged the participants at the life transformation retreat: “Start writing Morning Pages. It will declutter your mind and sharpen your focus.”

So here I am, a complete beginner, finally deciding to give this habit a genuine shot. And this blog post is both my commitment to myself and a guide for anyone else curious about starting.

Why Morning Pages?

I’m beginning this habit for a very simple reason: my mind is too full. Ideas, tasks, plans, worries — all jostling for space. Morning Pages promise a mental dusting. A way to empty out the clutter before the day even begins.

Many creators, entrepreneurs, and writers swear by it, and I’m hoping to tap into the same clarity.

How I’m Getting Started (Beginner Mindset)

Since I’m totally new to the practice, here are the best practices I’ve learned from others and decided to adopt:

1. Write the moment I wake up

Not after checking emails.

Not after scrolling Instagram.

Not after coffee.

Just wake up → pick up a pen → start writing.

Apparently, the groggy mind is honest, unfiltered, and raw — perfect for Morning Pages.

2. Three pages, longhand

Almost everyone recommends writing three full pages. Not typing. Writing by hand.

There’s something about the physical act that slows the mind and brings hidden thoughts to the surface.

3. Zero editing, zero judging

This is the hardest part for me.

I tend to evaluate every sentence I write.

But Morning Pages are supposed to be messy. Chaotic. Unpolished.

I’m training myself to simply let the hand move, even if what I write is absolute nonsense.

4. Keep a dedicated notebook

We were presented a simple long-size notebook only for Morning Pages.

This way, I don’t flip into to-do lists or meeting notes and get distracted.

When I pick it up, my brain knows: “This is the space where I can just be.”

5. Make it a ritual, not a task

I’m learning to treat it like brushing my teeth — automatic, non-negotiable, and part of my morning identity.

Some days the pages might flow. Other days they might grind. But the key is consistency.

What I Hope to Gain

While I’m just starting out, these are the benefits most Morning Pages practitioners talk about — and the ones I’m hoping will unfold in my life:

1. Mental clarity

I want that calm feeling of knowing I’ve emptied out all the noise.

If my brain feels lighter by 8 AM, that’s already a win.

2. Creative breakthroughs

People say surprising ideas show up when your guard is down.

I’m curious to see what thoughts will surface — ideas for talks, blog posts, farm projects, books… who knows?

3. Reduced stress

Writing out my worries might help me understand them better.

Sometimes, all a problem needs is to be seen on paper.

4. Better focus throughout the day

If Morning Pages help me start the day clean, maybe I can carry that sharpness into my work.

5. A deeper connection with myself

This is the part I’m most excited about.

Morning Pages are supposed to help you discover patterns, triggers, motivations, dreams — all the things we usually ignore in the rush of daily life.

What I’m Telling Myself as I Begin

I’m reminding myself of three simple truths:

1. It’s okay to be imperfect.

Morning Pages are not art. They’re honesty.

2. It’s okay to be inconsistent in the beginning.

Even if I miss a day, I’ll return the next morning.

3. This small habit might have a big impact.

Many people call it life-changing.

I’d love to experience even a fraction of that.

If You’re Starting Too…

Join me.

We can be beginners together.

All it takes is a notebook, a pen, and a willingness to sit with your own thoughts for a few minutes every morning.

My goal is simple: to show up on the page and see what unfolds.

If Morning Pages truly help transform my mind and my days, I’ll be sure to share the journey here on Kiruba.com.

Here’s to the first of many mornings.