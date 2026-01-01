 In New Year
Here are personal resolutions—the kind that don’t impress anyone on Instagram but genuinely change how I live, think, and feel.

If 2026 had one theme for me, it would be this: show up better—for myself and for others.

1. Get Fit. Really Fit.

This is the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life.

  • Current weight: 92 kg
  • Target weight: 77 kg

That number isn’t about vanity. It’s about energy. Longevity. Self-respect.

In 2026, my focus is:

  • Strength training (not just cardio)
  • Long walks—especially while listening to podcasts
  • Building a body that can keep up with the life I want to live

 

2. Learn Swimming (No More Excuses)

This one is personal. And honestly, a little embarrassing.

I have a beautiful, large pond at Vaksana Farms—and yet, I can’t swim confidently. Guests assume I can. I should be able to. But the truth is, I still depend on floaters and life jackets.

Not anymore.

  • I’ve paid for swimming lessons
  • The pool is close to my Chennai residence
  • This time, I’m fully committed

2026 is the year I stop standing at the edge and finally enter the water with confidence.

3. Master Video Editing (Graduate from Mobile to Pro)

I love VN Editor. It’s been my faithful companion on the phone.

But it’s time to level up.

  • New MacBook Air: Bought ✅
  • DaVinci Resolve downloaded: ✅
  • Enrolled in a 3-month professional course: ✅

I want to:

  • Edit faster
  • Edit cleaner
  • Tell stories better through video

This isn’t about becoming a “techie.”
It’s about respecting my stories enough to present them well.

4. Master NotebookLM

I’ve been hearing incredible things about NotebookLM—especially for:

  • Podcast research
  • Long-form blogging
  • Making sense of scattered ideas

Given how much I love podcasting, writing, and thinking aloud, this tool feels like a natural extension of my brain.

In 2026, I want to use AI as a thinking partner, not just a productivity hack.

5. Rebuild My Personal Brand (Slowly, Authentically)

I want to show up more consistently on:

  • My blog
  • Instagram
  • YouTube
  • LinkedIn

Not with noise. Not with pressure.
But with clarity and honesty.

Sharing:

  • What I’m learning
  • What I’m struggling with
  • What I’m observing

Less “content.”
More context.

6. Journal Every Day (Beyond Events, Into Emotions)

This is one of the most important resolutions.

I don’t want journaling to be a log of what happened.
I want it to be a space where I process:

  • Emotions
  • Confusions
  • Inner conflicts
  • Moments of clarity

Writing to understand myself better, not to sound wise.

If my mind is messy, my life reflects it.
Journaling is how I clean up gently—one page at a time.

7. Appreciate People More (Genuinely)

The world doesn’t need more criticism.
It desperately needs sincere appreciation.

In 2026, I want to:

  • Compliment people when it’s truly deserved
  • Say thank you and mean it
  • Acknowledge effort, not just outcomes

Not flattery.
Not politeness.

Just kindness, consciously practiced.

Closing Thought

These resolutions won’t make headlines.
They won’t go viral.

But if I stay true to them, they’ll quietly change:

  • How I feel in my body
  • How I think
  • How I treat others
  • How I show up in the world

And honestly, that feels like the best way to begin 2026.