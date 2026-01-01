Here are personal resolutions—the kind that don’t impress anyone on Instagram but genuinely change how I live, think, and feel.

If 2026 had one theme for me, it would be this: show up better—for myself and for others.

1. Get Fit. Really Fit.

This is the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life.

Current weight: 92 kg

Target weight: 77 kg

That number isn’t about vanity. It’s about energy. Longevity. Self-respect.

In 2026, my focus is:

Strength training (not just cardio)

Long walks—especially while listening to podcasts

Building a body that can keep up with the life I want to live

2. Learn Swimming (No More Excuses)

This one is personal. And honestly, a little embarrassing.

I have a beautiful, large pond at Vaksana Farms—and yet, I can’t swim confidently. Guests assume I can. I should be able to. But the truth is, I still depend on floaters and life jackets.

Not anymore.

I’ve paid for swimming lessons

The pool is close to my Chennai residence

This time, I’m fully committed

2026 is the year I stop standing at the edge and finally enter the water with confidence.

3. Master Video Editing (Graduate from Mobile to Pro)

I love VN Editor. It’s been my faithful companion on the phone.

But it’s time to level up.

New MacBook Air: Bought ✅

DaVinci Resolve downloaded: ✅

Enrolled in a 3-month professional course: ✅

I want to:

Edit faster

Edit cleaner

Tell stories better through video

This isn’t about becoming a “techie.”

It’s about respecting my stories enough to present them well.

4. Master NotebookLM

I’ve been hearing incredible things about NotebookLM—especially for:

Podcast research

Long-form blogging

Making sense of scattered ideas

Given how much I love podcasting, writing, and thinking aloud, this tool feels like a natural extension of my brain.

In 2026, I want to use AI as a thinking partner, not just a productivity hack.

5. Rebuild My Personal Brand (Slowly, Authentically)

I want to show up more consistently on:

My blog

Instagram

YouTube

LinkedIn

Not with noise. Not with pressure.

But with clarity and honesty.

Sharing:

What I’m learning

What I’m struggling with

What I’m observing

Less “content.”

More context.

6. Journal Every Day (Beyond Events, Into Emotions)

This is one of the most important resolutions.

I don’t want journaling to be a log of what happened.

I want it to be a space where I process:

Emotions

Confusions

Inner conflicts

Moments of clarity

Writing to understand myself better, not to sound wise.

If my mind is messy, my life reflects it.

Journaling is how I clean up gently—one page at a time.

7. Appreciate People More (Genuinely)

The world doesn’t need more criticism.

It desperately needs sincere appreciation.

In 2026, I want to:

Compliment people when it’s truly deserved

Say thank you and mean it

Acknowledge effort, not just outcomes

Not flattery.

Not politeness.

Just kindness, consciously practiced.

Closing Thought

These resolutions won’t make headlines.

They won’t go viral.

But if I stay true to them, they’ll quietly change:

How I feel in my body

How I think

How I treat others

How I show up in the world

And honestly, that feels like the best way to begin 2026.