Here are personal resolutions—the kind that don’t impress anyone on Instagram but genuinely change how I live, think, and feel.
If 2026 had one theme for me, it would be this: show up better—for myself and for others.
1. Get Fit. Really Fit.
This is the heaviest I’ve ever been in my life.
- Current weight: 92 kg
- Target weight: 77 kg
That number isn’t about vanity. It’s about energy. Longevity. Self-respect.
In 2026, my focus is:
- Strength training (not just cardio)
- Long walks—especially while listening to podcasts
- Building a body that can keep up with the life I want to live
2. Learn Swimming (No More Excuses)
This one is personal. And honestly, a little embarrassing.
I have a beautiful, large pond at Vaksana Farms—and yet, I can’t swim confidently. Guests assume I can. I should be able to. But the truth is, I still depend on floaters and life jackets.
Not anymore.
- I’ve paid for swimming lessons
- The pool is close to my Chennai residence
- This time, I’m fully committed
2026 is the year I stop standing at the edge and finally enter the water with confidence.
3. Master Video Editing (Graduate from Mobile to Pro)
I love VN Editor. It’s been my faithful companion on the phone.
But it’s time to level up.
- New MacBook Air: Bought ✅
- DaVinci Resolve downloaded: ✅
- Enrolled in a 3-month professional course: ✅
I want to:
- Edit faster
- Edit cleaner
- Tell stories better through video
This isn’t about becoming a “techie.”
It’s about respecting my stories enough to present them well.
4. Master NotebookLM
I’ve been hearing incredible things about NotebookLM—especially for:
- Podcast research
- Long-form blogging
- Making sense of scattered ideas
Given how much I love podcasting, writing, and thinking aloud, this tool feels like a natural extension of my brain.
In 2026, I want to use AI as a thinking partner, not just a productivity hack.
5. Rebuild My Personal Brand (Slowly, Authentically)
I want to show up more consistently on:
- My blog
- YouTube
Not with noise. Not with pressure.
But with clarity and honesty.
Sharing:
- What I’m learning
- What I’m struggling with
- What I’m observing
Less “content.”
More context.
6. Journal Every Day (Beyond Events, Into Emotions)
This is one of the most important resolutions.
I don’t want journaling to be a log of what happened.
I want it to be a space where I process:
- Emotions
- Confusions
- Inner conflicts
- Moments of clarity
Writing to understand myself better, not to sound wise.
If my mind is messy, my life reflects it.
Journaling is how I clean up gently—one page at a time.
7. Appreciate People More (Genuinely)
The world doesn’t need more criticism.
It desperately needs sincere appreciation.
In 2026, I want to:
- Compliment people when it’s truly deserved
- Say thank you and mean it
- Acknowledge effort, not just outcomes
Not flattery.
Not politeness.
Just kindness, consciously practiced.
Closing Thought
These resolutions won’t make headlines.
They won’t go viral.
But if I stay true to them, they’ll quietly change:
- How I feel in my body
- How I think
- How I treat others
- How I show up in the world
And honestly, that feels like the best way to begin 2026.