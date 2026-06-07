Artificial Intelligence is becoming a must-have portfolio in government cabinets, but experts question whether the trend reflects policy depth or mere signalling.

When artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming industries, economies and everyday life, can governance be far behind?

In India, that race is increasingly taking shape inside state governments. Kerala took the lead in appointing its first ever AI minister. Tamil Nadu swiftly followed. Now other states are watching closely as the debate brews: Do governments need a dedicated AI minister at all?

On May 20, 2026, Kerala became the first Indian state to create a dedicated AI portfolio at the Cabinet level.

Senior IUML leader PK Kunhalikutty has been allocated Industries & Commerce, IT, AI, Startups, Mining and Geo…

Tamil Nadu follows

C Joseph Vijay-led Tamil Nadu government soon followed with its own dedicated AI portfolio. On May 21, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK)’s Velachery MLA R Kumar was allotted AI, Information Technology and Digital Services.

In fact, TVK had promised a dedicated AI ministry in its election manifesto, along with an AI university and an AI city.

The state has since begun operationalising its AI agenda, holding its first high-level review meeting to set priorities for digital infrastructure and AI-led…

Karnataka and Maharashtra’s integrated approach

In Karnataka, the approach remains integrated rather than creating a separate AI ministry. Priyank Kharge, Minister for Home, Information Technology, Bio-Technology and e-Governance, told Moneycontrol that the state prefers a broader ‘technology’ portfolio.

“If tomorrow, AI becomes redundant, do we need to change the ministry again? A simple ‘Technology’ ministry is better,” he said.

Kharge said Karnataka already has a strong AI ecosystem, citing its talent pool and ongoing innovation work.

“We have 40 percent of engineering and R&D skill sets, among the top five AI talent pools globally, a Rs 600-crore deep-tech fund, and are evaluating 258 companies,” he said.

Karnataka also runs a dedicated AI-ML Cell under the Centre for e-Governance, which vets AI projects before rollout. A government order mandates that all departments seek approval before launching AI-based initiatives. The state has also set up a committee on responsible AI to ensure ethical and transparent deployment of AI systems.

In April, the Maharashtra cabinet approved the creation of an independent Department of Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence, signalling the state’s growing focus on AI-driven governance and innovation.

As part of this move, the existing Information Technology Directorate will be converted into the Electronics, Information Technology and Artificial Intelligence Commissionerate.

In the same month, the state also announced a dedicated AI policy, which puts an emphasis on building AI infrastructure, skill development, and employment creation. The policy also proposes setting up six AI Excellence Centres, five AI Innovation Cities, and ‘Compute-as-a-Service’ facilities in the state.

Kerala’s institutional model

Kerala is expanding its institutional structure to integrate future technologies. Seeram Sambasiva Rao, Special Secretary (IT), told Moneycontrol that the state is strengthening the IT Mission with two new verticals: AI and emerging technologies.

“The Electronics & IT department will soon be renamed the IT, Future Technologies and Startups department,” he said.

“Kerala has drafted an AI policy and launched the ‘K-AI’ initiative, identifying use cases across departments. Of 237 proposals, around 70 were shortlisted and five reached the proof-of-concept stage,” he added.

Rao said the focus is now on scaling AI solutions across governance systems, subject to funding approvals.

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana: two models

Andhra Pradesh is pursuing a centralised AI strategy combining infrastructure, governance use cases and skilling. Its ‘Swadeshi AI Stack’, developed with IBM and partners, supports AI pilots in policing, citizen services and education, alongside plans to develop Visakhapatnam as a global AI and data hub.

Telangana is taking a more ecosystem-led approach anchored in Hyderabad’s startup and IT base. Institutions like T-Hub and We-Hub are driving AI innovation, while governance applications include AI in grievance redressal, urban services and digital administration.

AI minister: signal or symbolism?

Experts say the idea of a dedicated AI ministry cuts both ways. Former Infosys CFO and Aarin Capital Chairman Mohandas Pai said such initiatives need to be backed by a large budget, investment in innovation, and the right incentives to make a difference.

“Earlier, many states had a Minister for IT but none of them created a large enough budget to make a big impact,” Pai told Moneycontrol.

Umakant Soni, Co-Founder of Bharat1.AI, pointed out while the emerging AI economy and industry need support and innovation-focused policies to grow, the key challenge will be finding knowledgeable AI experts to run these ministries.

“Usually ministers and bureaucrats who have poor understanding of the technology might end up unintentionally killing or distorting the very sector they are trying to grow,” he said.

Kris Gopalakrishnan, cofounder of Infosys and chairman of seed fund Axilor Ventures, has said he believes in the idea, as the country is in an age where AI is touching all aspects of life and business

“We need policies to promote and regulate AI so that it creates an equitable and inclusive society. A large number of people need to be trained/retrained for AI… an AI minister will coordinate all these changes,” Gopalakrishnan earlier told Moneycontrol.

Kiruba Shankar, CEO of Business Blogging and founder-director of F5ive Technologies, said the move reflects both urgency and risk.

“It is important because AI will transform governance and jobs,” he said. “But it can also become symbolic – like a ‘Minister of Internet’ a few years ago – if it is not backed by real execution power.”

He warned that without domain expertise, such portfolios risk becoming cosmetic.

The global picture

India does not have a standalone AI ministry at present; its AI initiatives are managed by the Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY) under Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw.

That said, AI remains a top government priority, highlighted by major programmes such as the Rs 10,372-crore IndiaAI Mission and sectoral guidelines from RBI, SEBI, and other authorities.

The country is also pursuing its own sovereign AI stack, a foundational push to build indigenous AI models, compute infrastructure, and datasets designed for Indian languages and contexts.

Globally, AI governance structures are expanding.

United Arab Emirates (UAE) was the first country in the world to appoint a minister for AI in 2017, with Omar Sultan Al Olama taking on the role. The United Kingdom created a dedicated AI minister in 2023 under the leadership of Rishi Sunak. Today, Kanishka Narayan serves as the UK’s current Minister for AI and Online Safety.

Canada also expanded its cabinet in 2025 to create a dedicated Minister of AI and Digital Innovation. France has also strengthened its AI governance framework through dedicated ministerial roles.

Albania has taken the concept a step further by appointing an AI-powered virtual assistant ‘Diella,’ as Minister of State for AI in September 2025 to oversee public procurement and government tenders. It is the first AI system in the world to be named in a cabinet-level government role and is a key part of Albania’s anti-corruption strategy.

The significance of the move is hard to miss. Diella’s image appears in the first row of the cabinet list on the government’s website, next to photos of Prime Minister Edi Rama and Deputy Prime Minister Albana Koçiu.

Diella, which initially launched as an AI-powered virtual assistant, was developed in collaboration with Microsoft using OpenAI’s AI models and is hosted on Microsoft Azure.

As more governments experiment with AI portfolios, the debate is likely to intensify.

Whether standalone ministers, specialised departments or broader technology portfolios are a sign of serious intent and institutional readiness, or simply administrative branding for the age of AI, remains an open question.

Source: https://www.moneycontrol.com/artificial-intelligence/indian-states-are-appointing-ai-ministers-but-do-they-matter-article-13942600.html