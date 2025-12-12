We are thrilled to unveil Creators’ Farm, a brand-new experiential retreat launching at the award-winning Vaksana Farms — a 13-acre organic permaculture farm nestled in the lush countryside of Tamil Nadu.

Creator’s Farm isn’t your typical workshop or online class — it’s a participant-driven unconference designed for creators, by creators. Here, under the shade of mango trees and amidst open fields, creators of all kinds come together to exchange ideas, share insight, and grow their craft in a truly immersive environment.

🧠 What Makes Creator’s Farm Unique

Learn from Peers, Not Just Experts: Everyone contributes — sharing real stories, workflows, strategies, wins, and setbacks. It’s learning born from lived experience.

You Become the Speaker: Like a TEDx format without the pressure — there’s no stage, just heartfelt conversations that inspire and uplift.

Get Featured on The Vaksana Podcast: Every participant receives an interview that’ll be published on YouTube, giving you visibility and a chance to connect with audiences beyond the retreat.

A Tight-Knit Community: With just 12 creators per edition, this is a place to make meaningful connections that last well after the retreat ends.

🎨 Who Should Attend?

Whether you’re an Instagrammer, YouTuber, blogger, podcaster, video editor, vlogger, or storyteller, if you’re passionate about helping your voice evolve and growing alongside like-minded makers, this retreat is for you.

🌿 Life on the Farm

Your ticket includes not just the sessions and podcast interview — it covers your stay, meals, and full farm experience:

✨ Swimming in a natural pond

✨ Feeding friendly animals

✨ Morning walks in organic fields

✨ Slow, meaningful conversations under starry skies

✨ Deep reflection time away from the constant buzz of screens and notifications

All designed to recharge your creativity and sharpen your focus.

📅 Quarterly Editions in 2026

Creator’s Farm will be held quarterly, giving you multiple chances to join:

📅 January 4

📅 April 12

📅 July 12

📅 October 11

Limited to just 12 creators per session — apply early!

💡 How to Join?

You can join either by invitation (free, curated spots) or by purchasing a ticket (₹37,500 + taxes) which includes accommodation, meals, activities, and full retreat access.

Apply now and be part of India’s only truly collaborative creator retreat.