From December 7 to December 13, I’ll be in the misty hills of Munnar at the stunningly peaceful Neelakurinji Plantation Resort, attending a life-transformation retreat called Creativegarh. The moment I signed up, I knew this wasn’t going to be “just another workshop.” This is a deliberate pause — a chance to step away from the familiar rhythm of my everyday life and spend a full week focusing on myself, my purpose, and the next version of who I want to become.

As I prepare for the retreat, I’ve been reflecting on how I can make the absolute most out of this experience. Here’s my personal roadmap — what I intend to do, how I plan to show up, and the mindset I want to carry with me.

1. Arrive With an Open, Beginner’s Mind

Even though I’ve done multiple workshops, coached others, and facilitated programs myself, I want to intentionally walk into Creativegarh as a blank slate. I’m leaving my assumptions, expertise, and identity at the door. I want to absorb, learn, and rediscover parts of myself without filters.

2. Disconnect to Reconnect

Munnar is known for its stunning landscapes — misty mornings, endless tea plantations, and a sense of poetic stillness. I want to honour that.

My plan is to limit phone usage, avoid unnecessary digital distractions, and allow my mind to slow down. When my days aren’t crowded with notifications, I can better listen to my inner voice.

3. Go All-In, Even if It Feels Uncomfortable

Transformation rarely happens inside comfort zones. If there’s one thing I’ve learned over the years conducting the Discomfort Project, it’s this: you grow the most when you lean into discomfort. At Creativegarh, I plan to fully participate in every activity — no holding back, no spectating. Whether it’s deep conversations, creative exercises, or self-reflective tasks, I’m going to show up with full energy.

4. Journal Every Day

I’m carrying a fresh notebook solely for this retreat.

Every night, I want to write down:

insights

emotions

questions

breakthroughs

small shifts in thinking

Journaling becomes a bridge between learning and actual transformation. It turns fleeting thoughts into permanent clarity.

5. Seek Honest Internal Conversations

Retreats often bring suppressed questions to the surface. Instead of brushing them away, I want to sit with them.

Questions like:

What do I truly want?

What am I afraid to pursue?

What repeated patterns am I unconsciously stuck in?

What bold moves am I avoiding?

Creativegarh is giving me the space to explore these without judgement.

6. Engage Deeply With Fellow Participants

One of the biggest sources of learning comes from the people we share space with. I want to:

listen more

be genuinely curious

share openly

build meaningful bonds

be helpful

Often, someone else’s story holds the mirror to our own.

7. Honour My Body and Health

Transformation requires energy — mental, emotional, and physical.

My plan:

sleep well

wake up early

walk around the plantation resort

eat mindfully

hydrate

stretch

A clear mind begins with a cared-for body.

8. Experiment With New Ideas Without Judging Them

Creativegarh encourages curiosity. I want to play with ideas without labelling them as “good,” “bad,” “practical,” or “too wild.”

Some of the best things in my life came from ideas that initially seemed bizarre.

9. Let Nature Do Its Magic

Munnar is naturally meditative. And the Neelakurinji Plantation Resort is blissful. I want to spend quiet time:

watching the sunrise

feeling the cold breeze

observing the mountains

sitting in silence

Nature has a way of reminding me what truly matters.

10. Have a Post-Retreat Action Plan

A retreat becomes transformative only when it influences life after the retreat.

So I’m keeping the last day (December 13) to outline:

the habits I want to continue

the projects I want to start

the behaviours I want to drop

the support systems I need

This way, Creativegarh won’t just be a beautiful memory, but a powerful turning point.

Final Thoughts

I’m not going to Munnar to escape life.

I’m going to understand it better, realign my compass, and return stronger, clearer, and more grounded.

If this retreat does what I hope it will, I’ll return with renewed clarity, deeper purpose, emotional lightness, creative energy.

And maybe, a new chapter begins.

Here’s to transformation, intentional living, and saying yes to the next version of myself.