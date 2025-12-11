On my mission to slowly shape Vaksana Farms into a soulful, world-class venue for retreats, I’ve been doing something that has become surprisingly meaningful—travelling to different retreats, observing how they’re run, and picking the brains of people who’ve mastered the art.

Yesterday, I met Arun Verma, the founder of Creativegarh, someone who not only designs deeply immersive life transformation retreats but also repeats them successfully across India every month. I asked him a simple question:

“What does it really take to create a great retreat?”

His answers were thoughtful, practical, and rooted in years of hands-on experience. I’m documenting them here—not just for memory, but as guiding principles for the retreats we want to host at Vaksana Farms.

1. The Venue Is the “Third Facilitator”

Arun began with something profound:

Participants choose a retreat not just for the coach or the curriculum—they choose it because of how the place makes them feel. The land, the ambience, the warmth, the energy… it all adds up. Choose a venue with such care and intent the way we would choose a co-facilitator.

This resonated with me deeply because Vaksana has always had a natural charm—the stillness of the mornings, the gentle hum of the animals, the verdant greenery. Hearing this reinforced my belief that nurturing the spirit of the space is as important as designing the retreat content itself.

2. Keep Sessions Indoors to Maintain Energetic Intensity

Arun strongly recommended keeping all sessions indoors.

Closed spaces help “hold the energy” and allow participants to drop deeper into the experience.

This insight will heavily influence the design of our upcoming event hall—warm lighting, comfortable seating, and a cocoon-like feeling where people feel safe to reflect, open up, and share.

3. Separate the Session Room and Dining Area

A simple but powerful learning:

Never conduct sessions in the same place where food is served.

The clinking of utensils, footsteps, kitchen movements—these distractions break the flow instantly. Good retreats are built on uninterrupted focus, and this is a detail we must design for at Vaksana.

4. Plan Retreats Well in Advance

Arun publishes dates for upcoming editions six months ahead. This gives participants time to plan, facilitators time to prepare, and the retreat itself time to gather momentum.

I realised this is something I need to implement—being intentional and proactive in publishing a retreat calendar for Vaksana. That’s a new year resolution for me right there.

5. Food Is Non-Negotiable

One thing Arun said with absolute conviction:

Never compromise on the quality of food.

Food sets the tone. It nurtures, energises, and comforts.

Thankfully, this is one area where Vaksana naturally excels.

With my Mom Kasthuri Amma’s legendary cooking—every meal becomes an experience of its own. Her farm-grown vegetables and soulful cooking are already a retreat highlight. CondeNast Traveller has rated Vaksana among India’s Top Farmstays for food.

6. The Sensory Touches Make a Huge Difference

Arun emphasized the subtle but powerful role of sensory elements:

Soft background music.

Gentle camphor aroma.

Warm lighting.

Small details that soothe, centre, and elevate the experience.

Retreats are not just about what you teach—they’re also about what participants repeatedly feel in the environment.

7. Comfortable Seating Matters More Than You Think

One of the most practical points Arun shared was about seating.

Provide comfortable chairs, cushions, and the option for participants to sit on the floor or sit up on chairs. People should have the freedom to shift postures throughout the day.

This flexibility not only prevents fatigue—it makes the venue feel intimate, cozy, and home-like. I instantly imagined Vaksana’s retreat hall filled with warm cushions and inviting seating options.

8. The Psychology of Pricing: Higher Price = Higher Commitment

This insight was a personal eye-opener.

Arun explained that a higher price actually attracts the right participants—the ones who value the experience, show up sincerely, and remain fully engaged.

When people pay more, they commit more.

I’ve always been hesitant, pricing conservatively out of fear that people may not join. But this made me rethink everything. Pricing is not just economics—it’s psychology. And it influences the whole atmosphere of the retreat.

9. Should All Retreats Be of One Theme? A Valuable Reflection

I shared a dilemma with Arun:

While he focuses only on Creativegarh, I run multiple types of retreats—Bucketlist Bootcamp, The Discomfort Project, Passion Pays, and Staypreneur for Airbnb hosts. Each one is close to my heart, but they are all different.

Arun gave me a brilliant example: The Himalayan Writing Retreat run by Chetan Mahajan.

Chetan offers various retreats—creative writing, poetry, storytelling, fiction, non-fiction—but they all sit beautifully under the umbrella of writing.

That gives coherence to his brand.

I know Chetan personally and been to his retreat venue in Sathkol. (A stunningly beautiful space).

This was a powerful nudge for me to think about how Vaksana’s future retreats can also fall under a unifying theme—still flexible, yet coherent. Something I need to reflect on deeply.

10. Recommendations for My Own Learning Journey

Arun also suggested exploring a retreat hosted by Ameen Haque, the storytelling monk and founder of Storywallahs. He’s conducting a storytelling retreat in January 2026—something I’m now seriously considering. Learning from masters is one of the best ways to shape Vaksana into the retreat space I envision.

Looking Ahead: Vaksana as a Haven for Deep Work and Transformation

Every conversation like this adds another piece to the puzzle.

Retreats are not just events—they’re experiences that change people. They require thoughtful design, patient planning, and a deep understanding of human emotions and group energy.

With Arun Verma’s insights, and with the unique magic that Vaksana already holds, I’m confident we are slowly but surely building something meaningful—a place

where people come to reflect, learn, grow, and reconnect with themselves.

And this journey is just beginning.